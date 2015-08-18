Dylan producer Bob Johnston dead at 83

Bob Johnston, a Columbia Records producer who worked with artists including Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash, has died aged 83.

He was behind the desk for Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde album in 1966, and also oversaw Johnny Cash’s live records At Folsom Prison in 1968 and 1969’s At San Quentin.

One of Johnston’s friends confirmed the news of his death at a Nashville hospice to The Austin Chronicle: “Bob’s wife told me he passed away peacefully. The grand master waved his magical wand for the last time, then disappeared off into the night.”

Johnston was born in Texas in 1932 and before landing a job as in-house producer at Columbia Records, he wrote tracks for Elvis Presley and Bill Haley And His Comets.

He went on to work with a range of artists, including Leonard Cohen, Simon And Garfunkel, the Byrds, Pete Seeger, Jimmy Cliff, Marty Robbins and Willie Nelson.