Dutch band DeWolff smash world record for fastest "studio-to-store" vinyl release

Dutch rockers DeWolff have beaten Jack White's world record for the time taken to get a vinyl record from the studio to the store. The trio took 2 hours, 59 minutes and 38 seconds from hitting the "record" button to selling a copy of the finished record over the counter.

DeWolff recorded a 20-minute live version of the song Rosita – from this year's Love, Death & In Between album – at Record Industry in the Dutch town of Haarlem, and sold a copy of the finished product, Rosita Rápida, at Sounds Haarlem, a record store 3km away, less than three hours later. The band broke White's world record by almost an hour.

While the band recorded the song direct-to-disc, the other parts of the manufacturing process were completed, as the moulds for the vinyl were made and the cover printed and folded. Distribution was fulfilled as the band cycled from the studio to the store with the finished product. A video documenting the process is below.

"It was really cool to be able to do this in front of the audience," say the band. "Recording live is great, but to also see the entire production process up close and to be able to bring your music to the store in the form of a fresh record is something else."

"It feels very special to be able to do this in-house with DeWolff and our team on the 25th anniversary of Record Industry," says the studio's Anouk Rijnders. "In the process from recording to store, we go through about eight steps, where everything has to fit together seamlessly. The fact that everything succeeds even within three hours is an incredible team effort."

White's previous record was set in 2014, when he recorded a limited edition 7-inch single of the title track of his Lazaretto album at Third Man’s Nashville studio, and sold it at the Third Man store 3 hours, 55 minutes and 21 seconds later.

DeWolff's Rosita Rápida was produced as a limited edition of 300 copies.