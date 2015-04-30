McKagan, Stradlin and Cantrell in EP collaboration

Duff McKagan’s upcoming book will be issued alongside a companion EP featuring Izzy Stradlin and Jerry Cantrell.

The former Guns N’ Roses bassist’s How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions) is released on May 12 via Da Capo Press – and he’ll release that a three-song EP called How To Be A Man on the same day.

McKagan, ex-GnR bandmate Stradlin and Alice In Chains mainman Cantrell are joined by Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga on the release. It’s available for pre-order from May 5.

The book, originated from his Seattle Weekly column, follows his first title It’s So Easy (And Other Lies). The publishers say: “Duff takes the reader into the life of an international rock musician, and shares the solid life lessons he’s learned along the way to success in both his family life and his career.”