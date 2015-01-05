McKagan details How To Be A Man

A release date has been confirmed for Duff McKagan’s book.

The former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver bass player’s How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions) will be issued on on May 12 via Da Capo Press.

It came about as a result of McKagan’s column for the Seattle Weekly which saw him give a tongue-in-cheek account of his life as a musician, husband and father.

Meanwhile, McKagan has recalled GNR’s Use Your Illusion tour, saying it took them two years just to break even on the worldwide jaunt.

He tells The Jasta Show: “We generated a lot of dough. Our crew was 130 people. We had two stages going — we had an A stage and a B stage going — around the world at all times.

“That’s why we toured for two and a half years, because it took us two years just to break even on that tour.

He adds that he still makes royalties from his work with GNR but is toying with the idea of selling his rights – so that his children don’t come to expect an income without having to work for it.

He says: I don’t know if it’s something I wanna pass down. I don’t know if I want my kids to say, ‘Hey, cool, look at this. Free money coming in.’

“I don’t know if that’s the right way. That’s a parenting query that I’m going through at this point. My kids are growing up way different than I grew up.”

McKagan rejoined GNR for five shows last year and later said he wouldn’t rule out recording with Axl Rose again.