Drummer will make a marathon attempt to play every Foo Fighters song without stopping

Greg Barton is raising money for cancer research by drumming entire Foo Fighters discography non-stop in one take

A drummer is gearing up to play the entire Foo Fighters discography without stopping – in memory of late Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins and in honour of his grandmother who is battling the disease.

Greg Barton will attempt to perform all 128 songs from the Foos' 12 albums without taking a break in a marathon task that will take almost 10 hours.

He'll make his attempt on Friday, 7 June starting at 12noon EST (5pm BST) and it will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel.

The stunt will raise money for the Cancer Research Institute and donations can be made here. Barton has set a target of $5000.

He says: “Before you say that’s impossible, I did a six-hour play through last month and feel confident I can go the distance."

Hawkins died in 2022 at the age of 50. He left Alanis Morissette's band in 1997 to join the Foo Fighters.

He made his debut recording with the band on 1999's There Is Nothing Left to Lose and had song-writing credits on every subsequent Foos album until his death.

To honour his life and influence, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family organised a two-night tribute – one in London, and the other in LA – to pay their respects and unify the world together for, as frontman Dave Grohl put it, a “gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person."

The likes of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and more, came together to perform the songs that inspired Hawkins’ deep love of music.

