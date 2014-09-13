DRI recording EP due out next year

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles have confirmed they will release a new EP next year.

It will be the veteran rockers’ first collection of new material since 1995 album Full Speed Ahead.

DRI singer Kurt Brecht tells Boulevard Brutal: “Album sales for the last couple of albums, we put everything that we had into them, and they just didn’t do very well. So we just kind of said, ‘Well, let’s just keep on touring.’

“The problem is, for us, with putting out an album is that we stop touring and just focus on writing, because we don’t wanna get sidetracked. We’re in the middle of writing songs, and now we’ve gotta stop and practice the old songs and then go play some shows.

“And now, because there’s not much money in recording anymore, we can’t really afford to stop touring just to put out an album. That’s why we’re gonna go in and just try to do it while we’re on tour.”

He describes the new material as “more punk rock than metal.”