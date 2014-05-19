Dream Theater unveil 11-disc set

Dream Theater have confirmed details of an 11-disc box set which will hit shelves in June.

Entitled The Studio Albums 1992-2011, it contains their releases from Images And Worlds up to A Dramatic Turn Of Events – their first with Mike Mangini after the departure of founding drummer Mike Portnoy.

It’s to be launched via Roadrunner Records on June 30 and it’s available for pre-order now.

Dream Theater will kick off a European tour at Sheffield City Hall on July 5, followed by an appearance at this year’s Sonisphere festival at Knebworth the following day.