Dream Theater And More For Sonisphere

Prog metal legends Dream Theater head up the latest announcements for Sonisphere.

They’re joined by Devil You Know, featuring former Killswitch singer Howard Jones, plus Yashin, The Cadillac Three, Glamour Of The Kill, Palm Reader, Broken Hands, Fort Hope The One Hundred and Collibus.

The join headliners The Prodigy, Iron Maiden and Metallica, plus Alice In Chains, Limp Bizkit, Slayer, Mastodon, Anthrax and many, many more.

Sonisphere takes place July 4-6 at Knebworth Park. Get your tickets now from www.sonisphere.co.uk