Dr Feelgood get home town tribute

Dr Feelgood have been honoured in their home town of Canvey Island.

A painting of the original lineup of Wilko Johnson, John Sparkes, John Martin and the late Lee Brilleaux, has been added to the mural on Concord Beach, which illustrates the history of the place.

Liam Heatherson, co-founder of Beyond The Point website, which promotes local history in the Essex town, painted the scene.

He tells the Yellow Advertiser: “I was delighted to add this mural to the seawall. We worked from an old black and white photograph of the original group – somehow black and white captured the mood we wanted to create.”

Chris Fenwick, who has been the group’s manager since the 70s, is delighted. He says: “I’m very proud the painting is on the seawall looking out over the Thames Estuary. After all, it’s where it all started.”

Earlier this year, Johnson revealed that he knew he was on the road to recovery after his cancer battle when his depression returned.

He’ll hit the road with Status Quo in November.

