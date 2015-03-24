London Wrestling stars added to Download bill

The Progress Wrestling team have been confirmed to appear at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.

Described as “part punk gig, part away-end at a football match,” the professional independent outfit will line up alongside headliners Slipknot, Kiss and Muse, plus dozens of other acts.

Organisers Live Nation say the invitation remains open despite an incident during the announcement, when Download’s dog mascot was knocked to the ground by wrestler Jimmy Havoc and his team.

They say: “We extended the hand – well, paw – of friendship to Progress’ entire roster, with the exception of current champion and noted masochistic sociopath, Jimmy Havoc.

“Needless to say, Havoc was less than understanding. His henchman’s vicious attack on Download’s beloved and infamous mascot will not be forgotten soon. Remember, Jimmy, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight – it’s the size of the fight in the dog. And with the fans behind him, this dog will have his day.”

Festival tickets are available at www.downloadfestival.co.uk and a limited amount of VIP luxury tent and hotel packages remain on sale at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.