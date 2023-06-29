Download Festival and The Heavy Metal Truants launch charity auction with memorabilia from Iron Maiden, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Kiss and more

Download Festival and The Heavy Metal Truants have teamed up to launch an epic charity auction featuring items from some of the biggest names in metal.

The Download 20 Auction is held in honour of the festival's 20th anniversary this year, and will benefit a number of kids charities chosen by the Heavy Metal Truants including Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff & Robbins Music Therapy, Childline, and Save The Children.

Items currently under the hammer include David Coverdale's signed 1974 Yahama acoustic guitar, signed drum sticks and guitar plectrums from Black Sabbath, an original stage prop lantern from Iron Maiden, handwritten lyrics of Kiss' 1975 hit Rock And Roll All Nite, a Metallica tour kit (comprised of everything sold at their M72 tour merch stand), Slipknot's signed ESP MH100 black guitar, 2 VIP tickets for Queen + Adam Lambert including flights and accommodation, Bring Me The Horizon's signed Lee Malia signature Epiphone guitar and much more.

Speaking of the charity auction, HMT co-founder Alexander Milas says: “If you’re after hand-written lyrics or a guitar that’s responsible for some of the greatest songs of our age, then this auction is for you!

"The incredible generosity the rock and metal community has shown is really astonishing, and I can’t wait to see what these remarkable museum-quality items bring for our wonderful chosen charities.”

Founded in 2013 by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and ex-Metal Hammer editor Milas, across their 11 years of work, The Heavy Metal Truants have raised £1.2million via their annual 150-mile cycle ride from London to Download Festival in Donnington Park.

They've also hosted virtual challenges allowing walkers, runners, and cyclists to take part in the challenge, alongside a number of events, auctions and raffles.

“The Heavy Metal Truants is a great way for the rock and metal community to come together and help disadvantaged children,” says Smallwood. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan, if you’re in the industry or in a band: you can make a difference by helping to improve the lives of kids and young people by joining us or supporting these activities, and that counts for a lot!”

The auction went live today (June 29) at 10am on the official Download 20 Auction website, and will remain online for seven days until July 6, 2023 at 23:59 UK time, with item winners announced the following week.

Happy bidding!