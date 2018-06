Download festival announces stage times

Download festival have announced this year’s official stage times. Headlined by System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, Download takes place at Donington Park, Leicestershire on June 9-11.

Below are the stage times for this year’s instalment of the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival, across all four stages.

Main Stage - Friday

System Of A Down: 9:10pm – 10:50pm

Prophets Of Rage: 7:00pm – 8:10pm

Five Finger Death Punch: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Mastodon: 4:10pm – 5:00pm

Sabaton: 3:00pm – 3:40pm

Motionless In White: 2:00pm – 2:30pm

Northlane: 1:00pm – 1:30pm

Main Stage - Saturday

Biffy Clyro: 8:50pm – 10:30pm

A Day To Remember: 6:40pm – 7:50pm

AFI: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Pierce The Veil: 3:40pm – 4:30pm

Of Mice & Men: 2:25pm – 3:10pm

Sikth: 1:15pm – 1:55pm

Creeper: 12:05pm – 12:45pm

Hacktivist: 11:00am – 11:35am

Main Stage - Sunday

Aerosmith: 8:50pm – 10:50pm

Alter Bridge: 6:40pm – 7:50pm

Steel Panther: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Airbourne: 3:40pm – 4:30pm

In Flames: 2:25pm – 3:10pm

The Cadillac Three: 1:10pm – 1:55pm

Orange Goblin: 12:00pm – 12:40pm

Fozzy: 11:00am – 11:30am

Zippo Encore Stage - Friday

Sum 41: 8:50pm – 10:00pm

Good Charlotte: 7:20pm – 8:20pm

Baroness: 6:00pm – 6:50pm

Suicidal Tendencies: 4:45pm – 5:30pm

Machine Gun Kelly: 3:30pm – 4:15pm

The Raven Age: 2:30pm – 3:00pm

Blackwater Conspiracy: 1:30pm – 2:00pm

Zippo Encore Stage - Saturday

Rob Zombie: 9:30pm – 10:40pm

Devin Townsend Project: 7:40pm – 8:40pm

Coheed And Cambria: 6:20pm – 7:10pm

Max & Iggor Cavalera Return To Roots: 5:00pm – 5:50pm

Kvelertak: 3:50pm – 4:30pm

Suicide Silence: 2:40pm – 3:20pm

Alestorm: 1:30pm – 2:10pm

Raveneye: 12:30pm – 1:00pm

Tax The Heat: 11:30am – 12:00pm

Zippo Encore Stage - Sunday

Slayer: 7:35pm – 8:45pm

Opeth: 6:15pm – 7:00pm

Clutch: 5:10pm – 5:50pm

Ministry: 4:05pm – 4:45pm

Anathema: 3:10pm – 3:40pm

Devildriver: 2:15pm – 2:45pm

Red Fang: 1:30pm – 1:50pm

The Dead Daisies: 12:30pm – 12:55pm

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown: 11:45am – 12:10pm

Broken Witt Rebels: 11:00am – 11:25am

The Avalanche Stage - Friday

Sleeping With Sirens: 7:50pm – 8:50pm

State Champs: 6:30pm – 7:10pm

Four Year Strong: 5:20pm – 6:00pm

Issues: 4:25pm – 4:55pm

Code Orange: 3:30pm – 4:00pm

The Devil Wears Prada: 2:40pm – 3:05pm

Astroid Boys: 1:50pm – 2:15pm

M O S E S: 1:00pm – 1:25pm

The Avalanche Stage - Saturday

Simple Plan: 8:40pm – 9:40pm

The Story So Far: 7:30pm – 8:10pm

Every Time I Die: 5:50pm – 6:30pm

Crown The Empire: 4:50pm – 5:20pm

Knuckle Puck: 3:50pm – 4:20pm

As It Is: 2:50pm – 3:20pm

The One Hundred: 1:50pm – 2:20pm

Trash Boat: 12:50pm – 1:20pm

Greywind: 11:50am – 12:20pm

Normandie: 11:00am – 11:25am

The Avalanche Stage - Sunday

The Dillinger Escape Plan: 8:10pm – 9:10pm

Moose Blood: 7:00pm – 7:40pm

Basement: 5:50pm – 6:30pm

The King Blues: 4:50pm – 5:20pm

Touché amoré: 3:50pm – 4:20pm

Dinosaur Pile-Up: 2:50pm – 3:20pm

Dead!: 1:50pm – 2:20pm

Blood Youth: 12:50pm – 1:20pm

Grove Street Families: 11:50am – 12:20pm

Wallflower: 11:00am – 11:25am

The Dogtooth Stage - Friday

Exodus: 10:15pm – 10:55pm

The Contortionist: 9:20pm – 9:50pm

Krokodil: 8:30pm – 8:55pm

Lost Society: 7:40pm – 8:05pm

Venom Prison: 6:50pm – 7:15pm

God Damn: 6:00pm – 6:25pm

Red Sun Rising: 5:10pm – 5:35pm

Yonaka: 4:20pm – 4:45pm

Otherkin: 3:30pm – 3:55pm

Holding Absence: 2:40pm – 3:05pm

She Must Burn: 1:55pm – 2:15pm

The Dogtooth Stage - Saturday

Wednesday 13: 7:40pm – 8:25pm

I The Mighty: 6:40pm – 7:10pm

Sick Puppies: 5:45pm – 6:15pm

The Lounge Kittens: 4:50pm – 5:20pm

Casey: 4:00pm – 4:25pm

The Lafontaines: 3:10pm – 3:35pm

Idles: 2:20pm – 2:45pm

Junior: 1:30pm – 1:55pm

Blackwaters: 12:40pm – 1:05pm

Drones: 11:50am – 12:15pm

Dead Label: 11:00am – 11:25am

The Dogtooth Stage - Sunday

Perturbator: 7:40pm – 8:30pm

Like A Storm: 5:45pm – 6:15pm

Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics: 4:50pm – 5:20pm

Devilskin: 4:00pm – 4:25pm

Love Zombies: 3:10pm – 3:35pm

Fizzy Blood: 2:20pm – 2:45pm

The Charm The Fury: 1:30pm – 1:55pm

Stone Broken: 12:40pm – 1:05pm

Brutai: 11:50am – 12:15pm

The Fallen State: 11:00am – 11:25am

