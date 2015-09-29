Download festival announces early bird tickets

Just when we’ve finally recovered from a particularly metal and muddy summer, Download are back in action and giving us the shot of adrenaline we sorely need!

At 9am this Friday (2 October), a limited amount of early bird tickets to Download 2016 will become available to you lucky buggers. Yes, you will have to get out of bed BUT THIS WILL SO BE WORTH IT. These tickets will be available at 2015 prices until Friday 30 October, so if you want more money to spend on beer then surely it makes sense to get involved with Download early.

Download festival takes place at the hallowed ground of Donington Park on 10-12 June, 2016. Early bird ticket prices are as follows:

£160 Weekend Arena Only

£185 Weekend + 3 night camping (standard or quiet)

£195 Weekend + 5 night camping (standard or quiet)

Download’s own RIP and hotel packages will also be available with early bird tickets.

For more information on Download and to buy your tickets, visit www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

