Downes Braide Association pen poignant tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Melodic prog duo Downes Braide Association, the partnership between Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes and singer and producer Chris Braide, have released a lyric video for band new song Dear Arthur which you can watch below.

Braide was moved to write the song in the wake of the recent tragic news of the death of six-year old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was tortured and killed by his stepmother and father in June last year.

"I was so saddened and so moved and so angry reading about Arthur's plight that I had to write something just to give something back to this boy who had been deprived of everything," explains Braide. "This is for Arthur and all the many vulnerable young souls everywhere."

“Chris’s lyrics capture the mood, the grief and pain of the nation," adds Downes.

Downes Braide Association released their latest album Halcyon Hymns, through Cherry Red Records earlier this year.