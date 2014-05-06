Down By Law confirm UK tour

Down By Law will play their first UK tour in a decade in August, they've confirmed.

Dave Smalley’s melodic punk outfit will also release a mini-album entitled Revolution Time, containing brand new tracks plus covers of Stiff Little Fingers, Thin Lizzy and Elvis Costello songs.

Hear their track New Autonomy below.

A statement says: “When punk rock broke and bands cashed in on fashion trends, Down By Law stayed true to their ideals. While everyone else wrote songs about farts, Smalley was penning songs about feeling lonely and out of place, afraid and uncertain.

“He wrote about finding strength in being apart from the larger culture, and turning the loneliness and alienation of individuals into unity and mutual respect.

“All politics are personal, and everything personal is political. This is why Down By Law is one of the few bands that matter – the personal and political are inseparable in their music. If you open your heart these songs will reveal truths that no one else has enough guts to say.”

Tour dates

Aug 01: London Black Heart

Aug 02: Norwich Owl Sanctuary

Aug 03: Nottingham Dog House

Aug 04: Hull Adelphi

Aug 05: Glasgow Audio

Aug 06: Newport Le Pub

Aug 07: Exeter Cavern

Down By Law: New Autonomy