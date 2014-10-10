Snider to include 3 new tracks on Essentials set

Dee Snider will unveil three new songs as part of a career-spanning compilation due out next year.

The Twisted Sister frontman will release Rock And Roll Ain’t Dead – Dee Snider Essentials 1983-2015 next spring, featuring tracks from throughout his career.

Songs from Twisted Sister, Widowmaker, Desperado, Van Helsing’s Curse and Dee Does Broadway will be included in the set, along with the three new tracks – his first in more than 20 years.

He tells Sleaze Roxx: “My writing partner, and inspiration really, is an amazing blues-rock guitarist named Nick Perri. I will be dropping the first single, Rock And Roll Ain’t Dead, on March 15, 2015 – my 60th birthday – and the album after that.

“There will be a video and a number of select solo shows in the spring and summer of 2015.”

Snider’s new solo band includes Perri, guitarist Dan McCafferty, bassist Nicolai Nifoussi and drummer Joe Franco.