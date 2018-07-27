Doro teams up with Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg for new single

Doro Pesch has released a video for her brand new single If I Can’t Have You - No One Will, which features guest vocals from Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg.

The song will feature on Doro’s upcoming double album Forever Warriors, Forever United, which will arrive on August 17 via Nuclear Blast.

Doro says: “The work with Johan, who also contributed to the lyrics, was stunning. We got to know each other during the recording of the Amon Amarth album Jomsviking and it’s wonderful that this great collaboration could be continued on my album.”

Speaking about the promo, which also features Hegg, Doro adds: “The video for the song perfectly reflects this obsessive song. We filmed in various ruins with our great director David Havlena.

“It has become very special, almost like a little movie. I can’t wait to introduce the song on August 3 at Wacken Open Air, where the song will celebrate its live premiere with special guest Johan Hegg!”

Following her appearance at Wacken, Doro will play further dates across Europe and the UK including a set at Bloodstock and a support slot with Saxon.

Forever Warriors, Forever United is now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Doro Forever Warriors, Forever United

1. All For Metal

2. Bastardos

3. If I Can’t Have You - No One Will

4. Soldier Of Metal

5. Turn It Up

6. Blood, Sweat And Rock’N’Roll

7. Don’t Break My Heart Again

8. Love’s Gone To Hell

9. Freunde Fürs Leben

10. Backstage To Heaven

11. Be Strong

12. Black Ballad

13. Bring My Hero Back Home Again

14. Resistance

15. Lift Me Up

16. Heartbroken

17. It Cuts So Deep

18. Love Is A Sin

19. Living Life To The Fullest

20. 1000 Years

21. Fight Through The Fire

22. Lost In The Ozone

23. Caruso

24. Tra Como E Coriovallum

25. Metal Is My Alcohol