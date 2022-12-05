Dolly Parton is covering Led Zeppelin, Prince, Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd on her 2023 rock album: "I'm a rock star now!"

Dolly Parton's promised rock album is coming next year, will feature covers of Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Prince and Lynyrd Skynyrd classics, and will be called Rock Star.

The country icon revealed the album title, and some of the classic songs she has covered for it, on her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Talking about her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Parton told Fallon, "I'm a rock star now – that's what they say! That was such an honour."



"I'm making an album too because I have to live up to all that hype!"

"I'm good about timing, and I always thought I'd want to do a rock 'n' roll record cause my husband is a rock 'n' roll freak," she added, doubling down on comments she made in February. "So anyway, I thought now if I'm ever gonna do it, now's the time."

Parton revealed that the record will come out next autumn, and will be called Rock Star.

"We're gonna have a lot of great, iconic songs," she tells Fallon. "Like Purple Rain, [I Cant Get No] Satisfaction, Stairway To Heaven, Freebird...

The singer also reveals that she'll be co-hosting New Year celebrations in Miami with Miley Cyrus.

Watch the interview with Jimmy Fallon below.

In October, Parton said she'd like former Led Zeppelin duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page to join her on her re-recording of Stairway To Heaven, a song she originally covered in a bluegrass style on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.



"I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it," she told Pollstar. "Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album."