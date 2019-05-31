Dokken respond to Corey Taylor’s ball sack blow-out

Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor reported he had suffered a rather unfortunate injury while rehearsing for the band’s upcoming European tour.

Taylor tweeted: “Working on my ‘87 Dokken high notes this morning. Fucked around and blew out the left testicle. Careful on re-entry, kids.”

Dokken have now responded to Taylor and sent him their sympathies in a tweet which read: “Be careful Corey!” The message was accompanied by two laughing emojis and the horns-up graphic.

Taylor replied: “Hahaha… doin’ my best! Why ya gotta hit those highs?!?”

Taylor’s fiancee Alicia Dove later confirmed that the vocalist was feeling better, tweeting: “Can confirm: Corey Taylor’s balls are just fine.”

Slipknot will kick off their tour at next weekend’s Rockfest in Helsinki, Finland, and release their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth