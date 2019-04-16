Does your wallpaper rock as much as these rolls?

London-based designers Rock Roll have unveiled a range of rock-themed wallpaper which is the perfect way to show off your love of music.

The company have created wallpapers based on Black Sabbath, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Bring Me The Horizon, Rolling Stones, Sex Pistols, My Chemical Romance and The Who.

Rock Roll was created in 2016 by Ian and Sarah Hopkins, who have come up with the designs in collaboration with the artists.

The designs are printed to order using high-grade, vegetable-based, non-toxic ink – and have been approved by the Woodland Trust.

A statement reads: “Working closely with band management, record labels and the artists personally, Rock Roll has obtained the official rights to reproduce cover art on high quality, digitally printed bespoke wallpaper and murals.

“A passionate group of music enthusiasts, Rock Roll has worked with artists and record labels for years. For that reason, it does things properly – every design is officially licensed and fully approved by the artists and their management.”

The wallpapers are available in either a mural or pattern and can be purchased from Rock Roll’s website.

Find a gallery containing just some of the designs below.