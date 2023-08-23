Disturbed's David Draiman would "love" to collaborate with Taylor Swift: "She's a brilliant woman and one of the great songwriters of our time"

David Draiman has revealed that he is a huge fan of Taylor Swift, and says that he would "love" to collaborate with her.

In a new interview on Philadelphia's WMMR radio station with Sara Parker, the Disturbed frontman says that he (as transcribed by Blabbermouth) "would love to cover a Taylor Swift song", adding, "I think that she is one of the most prolific songwriters of our generation".

"I think she is insanely talented," he says. "I'd love to collaborate with Taylor if she ever wanted to, on any given day."

Serving up more praise for the pop megastar, Draiman continues: "I've said it before, I'll say it again: I think she's a brilliant woman. I think she's, like I said, one of the great songwriters of our time. I love her gumption. I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live, and is the real deal."

The vocalist then goes on to salute other pop stars he admires, stating: "There are a number of people within the pop genre that still do it the way that she does it — Pink is one of them; Lady Gaga is one of them. A lot of these people are just so gifted and so great at what they do, and she's certainly way, way, way up there. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her."

Back in May, Draiman also expressed his respect for indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who, during her support slot on Taylor Swift's US Eras tour, would walk out on stage to Down With The Sickness. After a video of Bridgers' stage walk went viral, Draiman posted the clip on his Twitter account, writing: "Phoebe Bridgers this is absolutely amazing. Love it! You're welcome to come see our show whenever you want!", before tagging Taylor Swift and including the hashtag #TaylorSwiftErasTour.

This isn't the first time Swift has impressed rock stars. In May, Stevie Nicks thanked the singer for writing You’re On Your Own, Kid, a song she said helped her grieve for her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in December following a short illness. In 2008 and 2009, Swift performed at CMT Crossroads shows alongside Def Leppard, and stated that joining the Sheffield stadium rockers onstage represented "a dream come true", saying, "I have been screaming the words to Def Leppard songs for years."

Next year, Paramore will be joining Swift on the road as special guests on her Eras tour across the UK and Europe.