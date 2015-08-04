Disturbed Draiman feels free after quitting Twitter

Disturbed frontman David Draiman says he feels free after quitting Twitter.

He stopped using social media services last month after labelling them “a playground for trolls.” He later added that he had concerns over the safety of his wife and child as a result of negative online activity.

Now Draiman tells The Scotty Mars Show: “I’m free at last, thank God almighty – free at last! It’s beautiful.”

He adds: “For a few years I really enjoyed the interaction. It was wonderful having that sort of insight into what my fans were thinking. It was a great relationship.”

But he found the experience turning negative as his following increased from a few thousand to 150,000 and more, making it difficult for him to respond to all comments.

“It gets to be a little crazy,” he says. “It was taking time away from my family and other things – and it was a source of aggravation. Unfortunately you’re just a very small fish in a very big pond and you barely make a ripple. It’s like, ‘Okay, what am I doing this for exactly?’”

Draiman believes there’s still an argument for musicians to keep some distance from fans, and continues: “I’ve been a big-mouth long enough. People know everything I have to say. That’s one of the things about the internet – once it’s said, it’s out there.

“I don’t take any of it back, but it’s enough. Now is just time for me to be what I’m meant to be.”

Disturbed launch sixth album Immortalized on August 21. It’s available for pre-order now. The band are featured in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

