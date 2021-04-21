Dinosaur Jr. unveil the charming new single Take It Back from forthcoming album

Getting in one last final look at new album Sweep It Into Space before its release on Friday, alt.rockers Dinosaur. Jr have shared the playful new single, Take It Back. The new track follows the previously released Garden and I Ran Away.

Take It Back is accompanied by a whimsical Claymation video by Callum Scott-Dyson, and follows the journey of a colourful blob figure that's inspired by the band's upcoming album artwork.

Scott-Dyson explains: "I really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself.”

“I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I've always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr, so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it.”

Dinosaur Jr. have also announced their guests for this year's Camp Fuzz, the band's indie rock camp that takes place July 27 - 30 in New York, including podcaster Michael Imperioli who will perform a live reading of his rock'n'roll novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, a performance from hardcore punk group Negative Approach and more.

On top of this, the band will be performing a livestream set to celebrate the new album on May 1 at 9pm EST. Buy tickets for Camp Fuzz.

Sweep It Into Space is out this Friday, April 23 via Jagjaguwar. Listen to Take It Back below.

(Image credit: Dinosaur Jr - Sweep It Into Space)

Sweep It Into Space tracklist

1. I Ain't

2. I Met the Stones

3. To Be Waiting

4. I Ran Away

5. Garden

6. Hide Another Round

7. And Me

8. I Expect It Always

9. Take It Back

10. N Say

11. Walking To You

12. You Wonder