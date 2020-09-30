Ding Dong Merrily On High! Mark Lanegan is releasing a Christmas album

Mark Lanegan might not be the first name that instantly leaps to mind when one is drawing up a Christmas playlist, but the none-more-bleak singer/songwriter is set to brighten up the coming cold, dark winter nights with the release of a Christmas album, Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020.

In 2012 Lanegan released a self-financed, tour-only, and now rare-as-unicorn shit six track mini album entitled Dark Mark Does Christmas 2012, which featured the timeless standards We Three Kings and O Holy Night and a cover of Burn The Flames, originally recorded by Roky Erickson. Five of those tracks will reappear on the expanded and updated version of the album, and among the new tracks recorded for this forthcoming festive treat, Lanegan offers a stripped-back take on The Everley Brothers Christmas Eve Can Kill You and his tender, heartbreaking original A Christmas Song.

Former Screaming Trees frontman Lanegan has enjoyed a productive 2020 with the publication of his best-selling memoir Sing Backwards And Weep and its companion-piece album Straight Songs Of Sorrow. In September Lanegan also released a five-track EP from his gothic new wave side project Black Phoebe, fronted by his wife Shelley Brien.

Dark Mark Does Christmas 2020 is available for pre-order now.