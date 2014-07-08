Dickinson: Hyde Park is too tame for Maiden

Bruce Dickinson reckons Iron Maiden are too loud to play at London's Hyde Park and has slammed the capital's noise laws.

Maiden headlined Sonisphere on the same weekend Black Sabbath were performing at Hyde Park – and Dickinson says he knows where he’d rather be.

The 55-year-old tells the Daily Star: “Knebworth and Donington are great. They let you make a racket which is all the fans want to hear.

“We considered playing Hyde Park again. The thought of filling central London with Iron Maiden fans is brilliant.

“However, the noise restrictions at Hyde Park are so silly. If somebody has a loud conversation you have to shush them.

“Sabbath made their decision, but we looked at it and thought it’s too tame.”

It comes just weeks after the Maiden frontman took aim at Glastonbury, describing the Worthy Farm festival as too ‘middle class’ for his band.