Diamond Dogs' Gunnarsson found dead

Diamond Dogs saxophonist Mats 'Magic' Gunnarsson has been found dead a week after he went missing in his native Sweden. He was 51.

He disappeared after a night in a Stockholm restaurant on May 28 and the band had asked anyone with information to advise the police.

Now authorities have confirmed his body was discovered off an island near the city, close to a boat he’d been using as a home while his apartment was being refurbished. A police spokesman has said no foul play is suspected.

Gunnarrson had worked with a range of musicians, including the Electric Boys, appearing on their latest album Starflight United. The band say in a brief statement: “It is with great sadness we have to inform you that Mats has been founded dead. The Friday show at Sweden Rock festival will be our tribute to him.”

Diamond Dogs frontman Sulo Karlsson says: “Magic Gunnarsson, lost and found. RIP. We will miss you for ever.”