Devin Townsend and Scott Ian on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

As an avid listener of the Metal Hammer Radio Show you're no doubt aware that we bring you the biggest and best names in rock and metal week in/week out. And tonight is no exception as Scott Ian and Devin Townsend both drop in for a chat.

But what will we be talking to Devin and Scott about? Well Scott lets us in on the fact that Anthrax are recording the drums to their new album in the King’s Landing throne room from Game Of Thrones – HOW’S THAT FOR METAL!? And Devin updates us on Ziltoid 2, the Universal choir and why he doesn’t celebrate Canada Day.

And we’ll be talking amongst ourselves about the upcoming Planet Of The Apes remake – Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes as we ask you lot – what classic films should be remade? We’re up for a Jaws reboot with a shark that doesn’t look like its teeth are made of rubber.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.