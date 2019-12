Desertfest is just weeks away, which is why we're stoked that set times for this year have been announced!

Check them out there

Desertfest 2014 takes place across various venues in Camden, London, from April 25-27 and features the likes of Kvelertak, Boris, Spirit Caravan, Weedeater, Dragged Into Sunlight and many more. Head to http://www.thedesertfest.com/ for more info and tickets.