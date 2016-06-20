Descendents: A lot of rock bands aren't honest about getting older

Descendents’ Karl Alvarez says many older rock bands try too hard to act younger, rather than embracing their age.

The bassist with the veteran punk band says their upcoming album Hypercaffium Spazzinate looks “unflinchingly” at the reality of getting older.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I think there’s quite a bit on the record that’s kind of unflinchingly looking at getting older. And it’s nice, because I think a lot of rock bands aren’t very honest about that.

“They all want to exist in some universe where they’re perpetually between the ages of 21 and 35. We’re codgers – we’re not afraid to admit it.”

The record also sheds light on the past 12 years since their last album, 2004’s Cool To Be You. The songs cover real-life topics such as marital problems, child ADHD medication and a variety of health issues the band members have faced.

In 2009 and 2010, drummer and songwriter Bill Stevenson fell ill as a result of a brain tumour and pulmonary embolism. He started performing again a while after having it removed in late 2010 – and he believes he is finally on the road to recovery.

Stevenson says: “I’d hope to think of this as the documentation of the end of a pretty bad era for me. Very rough on my family and my wife, my children, my health. I think we’re doing okay now, so maybe it’s the end.”

Hypercaffium Spazzinate is due out on July 29. It can be pre-ordered via Kings Road Merch.

Descendents will tour the US with Modern Baseball this autumn.

Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate tracklist

Feel This Victim Of Me On Paper Shameless Halo No Fat Burger Testosterone Without Love We Got Defeat Smile Limiter Fighting Myself Spineless And Scarlet Red Human Being Full Circle Comeback Kid Beyond The Music Days Of Desperation Thinkin’ Grindstone Business A.U. Unchanged

Sep 02: Denver National Western Complex, CO

Sep 02-05: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Sep 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 22: San Diego SOMA, CA

Sep 24: Pozo Saloon, CA

Sep 29: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Oct 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 06: Boston The Royale, MA

Oct 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Oct 13: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 09: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Nov 10: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Nov 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

