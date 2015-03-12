Demented Dutchmen The Monolith Deathcult stream new album in full

The only reason The Monolith Deathcult haven’t conquered the planet is because they’re saving this one till last.

Mixing sci-fi infatuated pomp with towering battlefield-striding barrages, Optimus Prime-swatting grooves, electronic pulses and an all-round sense of mischief that revels in its own absurdity while sticking a needle into the heart of death metal and pumping it full of adrenaline, the demented Dutchmen pulling the levers behind the band’s imperious facade still come across as the sonic equivalent of some 50ft robot sentinel mowing down horrified if still ultimately impressed civilisations by means of death-ray eyes.

Having fed late-90s Slipknot and Sepultura into their robo-maw for 2013’s orgiastic full-length, Tetragrammaton (‘And in those days men shall seek death, and shall not find it. And they shall desire to die, and death shall fly from them’), The Monolith Deathcult have consulted their maps, marked out flourishing new worlds to pummel and are due to return, Galactus-like, from the Season Of Mist quadrant on March 27, with a mini-album, Bloodcvlts. It’s a record that gleefully rewires the death metal template, throws all kinds of rogue code into the works and over-clocks it to devastating if thoroughly celebratory effect, and due to some horrible indignities visited upon the fabric of space and time, we can offer you a preview of that day of deliverance with a stream of Bloodcvlts in its full, orgiastic glory. Put your affairs in order, go order some fresh underwear and prepare yourselves for the irrepressible might of Bloodcvlts below!

Last remaining band of survivors, beam yourself down to the The Monolith Deathcult’s home planet here!

And pre-order the planet-crushing payload of Bloodcvlts here!