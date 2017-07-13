Deftones: Gore made a lot of people angry

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham says they “pissed a lot of people off” with their eighth album, Gore.

They released the follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan in April 2016 – and bassist Sergio Vega adds that one of the reasons some fans took longer than normal to get their head round the record was because they took risks with their sound in the studio.

Vega tells Overdrive: “We are always consuming new things and with all of our different tastes combined, there are obviously overlaps with the material that we write.

“In the case of Gore, what we do is document everything and with this album, Abe and I took a handle on that. We would record everything and the next morning we would get up extra early, have some coffee and listen back to what we had worked on and begin to chop up the ideas and mail it out to the other guys, keeping things documented and dispersed to everyone else.”

Cunningham continues: “What’s crazy, and kind of funny is that this record has really pissed a lot of people off! It’s made a lot of people happy also, but we’ve noticed that it’s made people really angry. I guess it takes a bit of time for people to wrap their heads around it.”

Vega adds: “I feel that when you take risks and put yourself out there and follow your heart, it’s really all that we can do to stay true to what we do. There’s no point in recording the same album over and over.

“When people hold a band really close to their heart and that band then try something different, it really messes with people’s sensibilities.”

Deftones have a handful of live dates planned over the coming months. Find a list below.

Jul 15: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock, Portugal

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome At America’s Center, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Nov 04: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

