Def Leppard tracks in ‘good shape’

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen has revealed their new material is in good shape and will have a heavy and melodic vibe.

The band have just wrapped up an extensive US tour with Kiss, and are now working on the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge.

The guitarist previously said he and frontman Joe Elliott had worked on 15 tracks at the frontman’s studio in Ireland earlier in the year and says release plans are looking good for next year.

He tells Shor Bazaar FM91: “In February I went to Joe’s house and we got 12 songs started. We went back in May and got 15, so they’re really in good shape. We’ve still got more stuff to do on them, so that’ll be ready next year – and they’re very varied.

“You let other things influence you but you still retain your integrity and your sound. We feel we’ve done that. These songs are a cross section. Some are really heavy and very melodic, and some are just very different – but you can still tell it’s Def Leppard.

“We’re very excited about that and it will be out next year. We’ll be touring a lot more next year as well.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Vivian Campbell, whose cancer is once again in remission, has given an update on his health via the band’s Facebook page.

He says: “As many of you know, I’ve been scheduled to start a stem cell transplant. As soon as I got home from tour I began the necessary tests and preparations. I’ll be admitted to hospital soon for all the yucky bits, so in the meantime I’m headed to Target to stock up on cozy pajamas, fresh underwear, and a sackful of car-porn.

“Unfortunately, this means that I won’t be able to perform with the band on the upcoming NFL broadcast on September 28, nor will I be able to do the shows scheduled for October and November.”

He continues: “While I can’t say I’m looking forward to the process ahead, I’m very much looking forward to what I feel will be a most successful outcome. Next year will be very busy for Def Leppard with a new album and a world tour, and frankly, I don’t think they would sound as loud without me, so I have no intention of letting the team down!”

Def Leppard will play the pre-game show at this weekend’s American Football showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins at Wembley.