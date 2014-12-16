Def Lep recording the cheap way

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen believes there’s no need for the band to spend big money on recording their upcoming album together every step of the way.

He argues that his two visits to singer Joe Elliott’s studio in Ireland, combined with additional work in his home in the US, provide everything that’s needed to complete the project to their satisfaction.

The band’s 1987 masterwork Hysteria is thought to have been one of the most expensive recording projects in history on its release. But there’s not much chance of the band repeating the feat.

Allen tells The Pulse Of Radio: “I’ve been to Joe’s place on two occasions for extended periods. We’ve got a good 16 to 17 songs that, when I left, were 80, 85% done. I think I’m pretty much done with my parts.”

Asked whether all five members of the band will get together over the final stages, he replies: “I don’t think we need to go into that kind of expense. With technology these days, it’s fantastic.”

He adds: “The finishing touch is really all it’s about. It’s just technology, working in my own studio and home and sending the files over.”

Last week guitarist Vivian Campbell reported he’d completed his recording duties on what will be Def Leppard’s 10th album, and said: “The last guy in the studio gets to have the final word – I’m not going to be there because I have too much medical stuff going on. There may be a final session that I’ll not be party to – so I have no idea what the final thing’s going to be.”

The record is expected by the middle of next year, with a lead single released by March.