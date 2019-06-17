Def Leppard hope to release new music in 2020

Def Leppard’s Vivian Campbell says it’s possible the band could release new material next year.

The guitarist was speaking with Kaaos TV and although he revealed there’s the possibility of a couple of tracks, Campbell doubts they can pull a whole album together in the next 12 months.

He says: “I know that there's a couple of new Def Leppard song ideas going around. I would hope that in 2020 we release something. I don't think we'd get an album done and released in a year, but maybe we'll record two or three songs.

"That's important for Def Leppard – even though records are no longer a source of income. A lot of people say, ‘Why do you bother writing and recording new music?' Well, it matters to us, because we are creative individuals, and that's why we started in the first place.

“I think that's a muscle that we have to keep exercising. We need to keep writing songs. We need to keep putting out records.

“We go out here and we play Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animal and Rocket and all these great songs, and that's what people want to hear, but at the same time, we need to make records.

“We do it for ourselves. If people want to buy it, then that's a bonus.”

Def Leppard headlined the UK’s Download festival over the weekend where they thrilled the crowd with an epic 18-song set which included the whole of the Hysteria album.

The band will release the second volume in their career-spanning box set collection this coming Friday (June 21) through UME/Virgin. It will bring together 1992's Adrenalize, 1993’s Retro Active, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria, along with rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s.