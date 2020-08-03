Def Leppard announce Hysteria anniversary plans

Def Leppard are preparing to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of their smash hit album Hysteria with a week of special events.

Hysteria was released on August 3, 1987, with the band kicking things off with a special listening party and live chat with guitarist Phil Collen later today at 5pm BST.

Def Leppard say: “Follow along with the Def Leppard social channels all week long as we celebrate the album anniversary with Hysteria artifacts, commentary, music videos, merch, a contest giveaway, and more!”

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #Hysteria33 all week and and keep their eyes on Def Leppard’s website.

In other Def Leppard news, the band have announced that their planned 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top has been cancelled.

The bands were due to head out on the road together across the US throughout September and October. However, with coronavirus continuing to spread and lockdown restrictions still in place, the whole tour is off.

Def Leppard say in a statement: “Regretfully, we will not be moving forward with our 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top out of caution for our fans and crew. Our collective safety is most important at this time. We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon.”

Fans can get refunds through their point of purchase.