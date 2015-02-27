Deep Purple men appear on tribute band album

Purpendicular – the Deep Purple tribute band that’s featured members of the band and related artists – will release a concept album entitled This Is The Thing #1 on March 6.

It features contributions from Purple men Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, Steve Morse plus Neil Murray (Whitesnake, Black Sabbath, Brian May) and others, plus the voice of Dr Who icon Tom Baker.

Vocalist Robby Thomas Walsh, who co-founded the band in 2007, says: “We wanted to give our fans something new and exciting. We do not want to be a Deep Purple copy as there is only one Deep Purple – we do things our way in our style.

“Of course there is influences from Purple, Floyd, Zeppelin, blues, soul, disco, hard rock and progressive rock – its all in there.

“The concept is about all our journeys through life – the ups and the downs and the horizontals, touching on money, power and emotions while the clock of life ticks away. We are all in this together so to speak!”

Pre-orders are available by registering on the Purpendicular website. They launch a European tour next month, with Paice behind the drumkit. Deep Purple are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now and also featuring Motorhead, Roxy Music, Free, Kate Bush, Chicago, Kyuss, The Cure, New York Dolls and much more.

Is The Thing #1 tracklist