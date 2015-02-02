Deaf Havana top 2000 Trees bill

Deaf Havana have been announced as headliners for this year’s 2000 Trees festival at Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, on July 9-11.

They’re joined by Kerbdog, Pulled Apart By Horses, Arcane Roots and others, with more to be announced.

Organisers say: “We were determined to hit the ground running with big band news as soon as tickets went on sale. So we’re delighted to announce these great acts, that we’re sure our fans will love.”

Just 5000 tickets will be available for the event. Find out more.

2000 Trees lineup so far

Deaf Havana

Kerbdog

Pulled Apart By Horses

Arcane Roots

Solemn Sun

The Computers

Rob Lynch

Big Sixes

Allusondrugs

Nothing But Thieves

The Cadbury Sisters

&U&I

Thrill Collins

Milk Teeth

The St Pierre Snake Invation

Bridges

Lonely Tourist

Rozelle