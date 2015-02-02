Deaf Havana top 2000 Trees bill

Deaf Havana have been announced as headliners for this year’s 2000 Trees festival at Upcote Farm, Cheltenham, on July 9-11.
They’re joined by Kerbdog, Pulled Apart By Horses, Arcane Roots and others, with more to be announced.
Organisers say: “We were determined to hit the ground running with big band news as soon as tickets went on sale. So we’re delighted to announce these great acts, that we’re sure our fans will love.”
Just 5000 tickets will be available for the event. Find out more.
2000 Trees lineup so far
Deaf Havana
Kerbdog
Pulled Apart By Horses
Arcane Roots
Solemn Sun
The Computers
Rob Lynch
Big Sixes
Allusondrugs
Nothing But Thieves
The Cadbury Sisters
&U&I
Thrill Collins
Milk Teeth
The St Pierre Snake Invation
Bridges
Lonely Tourist
Rozelle