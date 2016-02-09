Day Old Hate stream their First Light EP

Leeds quintet Day Old Hate are streaming their new EP ‘First Light’ ahead of its February 12 release – and you can listen to it exclusively on TeamRock.com.

“It’s something every band at our level should be able to relate to,” says vocalist Oliver Swift of the EP’s title track. “It’s about not losing faith in difficult times and making the right decision when several options are put in front of you. Ultimately, it’s a feel good, motivational song about sticking to the path you’ve chosen.

“A lot of people don’t understand what being in a band and creating music is about,” he adds. “Many think a band is just a group of guys who aspire to be celebrities, but we do this because we’re a strong group of friends who love to make music, and because the feeling of people singing lyrics you wrote back at you is better than anything.”

Listen to the EP and comment below.

Day Old Hate kick off their UK tour next week. You can catch them at the following venues:

Feb 15 Newcastle Head of Steam

Feb 16 Manchester Factory

Feb 17 Norwich B2

Feb 18 High Wycombe Phoenix Bar

Feb 19 London Black Heart

Feb 20 Leeds Key Club

You can order physical copies of the EP here. Digital copies can be obtained from iTunes.