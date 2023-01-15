David Lee Roth's isolated 'non-words' from Van Halen's Runnin' With The Devil are hilarious

David Lee Roth's isolated vocals from Van Halen's debut album classic Runnin' With The Devil have been circulating the internet for years. There's even a website that allows fans to download the individual lines from Roth's performance.

So it was only a matter of time before someone did just that, then reassembled the song using just Roth's "non-words" - his trademark whoops, squeals and shrieks - and made it available for humanity's entertainment.

And lo, it came to pass. Renowned web prankster There I Ruined It (tagline: "I lovingly destroy your favourite songs") is the culprit, and results of his or her editing are now online for your delight or dismay. And it's really quite something, as if Roth is attempting to enthusiastically gargle with his own tonsils.

AAaa Yeaaahhhh

WoooHHOOoo

HhLlaaaHHHggaaH

And so on. It's the stuff of miracles, and while the clip might be just 20 seconds long, it's 20 seconds you'll surely choose to replay again and again.

Meanwhile, Roth came up with a Christmas gift of his own late last year, releasing a new recording of Van Halen's Everybody Wants Some!!, a song that originally appeared on the band's 1980 album Woman And Children First.

The track was recorded at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, CA in May last year. 14 songs were recorded during the two-hour session, with Roth joined in the studio by guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler, and drummer Francis Valentino. Roth had previously released versions of You Really Got Me, Dance The Night Away, Panama and Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love from the same session.