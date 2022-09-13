David Lee Roth has shared a version of Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love

Retirement is a chance to kick back, do some gardening and maybe indulge in some relaxing hobbies that the demands of full-time employment would not allow.

But then, David Lee Roth has never exactly done things by the book.

The Van Halen vocalist, who revealed that he'd be "throwing in the shoes" last year, has been busy of late. In the months since announcing his retirement, he's released a slew of rare recordings from his 17-chapter "immersive interactive audio and visual comic" called The Roth Project along with a brand new ballad, Pointing at the Moon and the reflective Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway during the summer.

Earlier this month, the vocalist released a previously-unheard version of Van Halen's hit Panama recorded live in the studio, and has now followed it up with a track taken from their 1978 classic debut.

Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love was recorded in May this year and features the singer in fine voice, accompanied by guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheeler and drummer Francis Valentino. The song was recorded by Tom Syrowski at Henson Studios, Los Angeles.

The gardening can wait, right? Listen to the song below at a suitable volume.