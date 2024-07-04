David Gilmour releases chilled rehearsal footage of Wish You Were Here: Even Wesley the dog seems to find it nice and relaxing

The footage comes ahead of Gilmour's live dates in Italy, the UK and the US later this year

David Gilmour in rehearsal and (inset) the dog
(Image credit: David Gilmour)

David Gilmour has released a clip showing him in rehearsal for this year's live dates. The low-key footage finds Gilmour playing Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here alongside fellow guitarist Ben Worsley, with Gilmour's dog Wesley seemingly enjoying the relaxed vibes.

This isn't the first time Wesley – a two-year-old hound who may or may not be a Kelpie/Alsatian cross according to a local dog expert we just asked – has enlivened one of Gilmour's videos. Earlier this year, he made a special appearance in the video for The Piper's Call, the first track to be taken from Gilmour's new album Luck And Strange, which is scheduled for release on September 6 via Sony Music.

Gilmour’s touring band for his upcoming shows, which kick off at Rome's Circus Maximus on September 27 and includes dates in London, Los Angeles and New York, will find the former Pink Floyd man joined by Worsley as well as Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums and Louise Marshall and The Webb Sisters, Hattie and Charley, on background vocals.

Full dates below.

David Gilmour: 2024 Tour Dates 

Sep 27: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy
Sep 28: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy
Sep 29: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy
Oct 01: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy
Oct 02: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy
Oct 03: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Oct 09: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 10: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 11: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 12: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 14: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 25: Los Angeles Intuit Dome, CA
Oct 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Oct 30: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Oct 31: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Nov 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 05: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

