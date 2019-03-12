David Gilmour: I mixed Jimi Hendrix's sound at the Isle Of Wight...

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour mixed the sound for fellow guitar hero Jimi Hendrix at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 1970, hew tells Prog Magazine in the latest issue.

"I helped mix the sound for, at the Isle of Wight in 1970," the guitarist says. "Not a lot of people know that. Hendrix at the Isle of Wight in 1970. From the side of the stage with WEM Audiomasters with Charlie Watkins.

“I went down [to the Isle of Wight] to go to it and I was camping in a tent, just being a punter and I went backstage where our main roadie guy, Peter Watts, was trying to deal with all the mayhem, with Charlie Watkins of WEM, and they were very nervous, they were going to have to mix Hendrix’s sound. I did some mixing stuff in those days and they said ‘Help! Help!’ so I did."

Asked if he got to know the pioneering American guitar player, Gilmour replies: “Not then. I had met him previous to that, once. I didn’t know him.”

Gilmour graces the cover of the latest issue of Prog which is on sale now.

