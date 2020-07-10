David Ellefson: New Megadeth album is “insanely progressive”

David Ellefson says the new Megadeth studio album is “insanely progressive” and has praised drummer Dirk Verbeuren’s work.

The bassist was speaking with Metal Rules about his new No Cover solo album which is due to be released on October 2 through Combat Records, when the subject of the new Megadeth album came up.

Asked if the vibe on the as-yet-untitled album was more in line with 2016’s Dystopia or 2013’s Super Collider, Ellefson replied: “It’s definitely not in the Super Collider vein. I think it’s Dystopia and even way past that.

“It is a very technically challenging record. Dave Mustaine and I agree that there are riffs on this record that are way harder to play than any of the stuff on Rust In Peace. It is an insanely progressive record.

“I remember when I was a kid and heard Geddy Lee and Neil Peart of Rush play something inhumanly impossible. I had that same feeling now on our record with Dirk Verbeuren. It lit me up!

“I was like, ‘Holy shit – this is a moment that I have never felt or experienced until now. Who knows, maybe I needed to be 55 years old to experience and accomplished it with a seasoned guy like Dirk.

“That’s the emotion, fucking fire, and spirit that I have around this new record. If you liked Dystopia, this CD will not let you down.”

Last month in an interview with SiriusXM, vocalist and guitarist Mustaine reported that the new album was “up there with Countdown To Extinction, Rust In Peace and probably Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?. The other one I would say is Dystopia. So that would round up my top five.”

Megadeth will hook up with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames next summer for their rescheduled North American tour.

The run of 42 dates will get under way in Detroit on July 9 and wrap up in Las Vegas on September 10.

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames 2021 tour

Jul 09: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 10: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Jul 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 13: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA

Jul 14: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 16: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 17: Charlotte PNC Pavilion, NC

Jul 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 20: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jul 23: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Paivlion, NJ

Jul 27: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 28: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Laval Place Bell, QC

Jul 31: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 03: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 04: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 06: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 07: Kansas City Spring Center, MO

Aug 08: Rogers Walmart Amp, AR

Aug 10: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 11: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 12: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 18: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Selena Auditorium, TX

Aug 20: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 22: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 27: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 29: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 31: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 01: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA

Sep 02: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 04: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 05: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 07: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Sep 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 10: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV