David Draiman joins rapper Hyro The Hero to rage against ‘social media soldiers’ on We Believe

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has leant his voice to We Believe, the incendiary new single from rapper Hyro The Hero.

The song sees the Houston-born, Los Angeles-based rapper taking aim at “internet activists” and “social media soldiers”, with Hyro spitting “Never in the action, you just provide the commentary. Real soldiers die, laying in a cemetery.”

The song’s video, directed by Matt Mahurin (Metallica, Marilyn Manson), appears to reference the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, with Hyro The Hero delivering the lyric “I can’t breathe” with his face pressed against the ground.

"It's actually about hope," Hyro says of We Believe. "We all have decisions to make. Everybody pulls you one way or the other. You have to pick the lesser of two evils in all situations. Personally, I'm trying to find a way.”

"I can't believe I'm rapping on a song with David, but I really can't believe I'm singing a song with him. It's a special moment, because I tried something new with my voice.”

“I'm incredibly honoured,” says Draiman, speaking about the collaboration. “Hyro is a truly amazing artist and I had a blast working with him. This track is exactly what the world needs right now. It's time to believe again.”