David Bowie's New York apartment has just sold for $16million and this is your chance to take a peek inside

David Bowie's New York apartment has been sold for $16.8million – approximately four times its original selling price.

According to the Independent and New York listing site Street Easy, the late icon first purchased the apartment in 1999 for a much smaller sum of $3.81 million.

Located in SoHo/Nolita neighbourhood of downtown Manhattan, Bowie’s former home, now sold, was listed for sale on June 14 by The Corcoran Real Estate Group and was snapped up less than a month later on July 11.

Bowie and his wife, model Iman Abdulmajid, moved to the apartment full-time following their move from their other NY home overlooking Central Park in 2002. The couple also owned property in London, Sydney and on a private island in the Grenadines.

The lavish 5,000 square foot "grand yet intimate" residence features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a library, three terraces, an open-plan kitchen, elevator access and a particularly swanky master bedroom that measures over 1,000 square foot alone. Not only that, the suite includes a fireplace, dressing room, oversized bath and private terrace. Sounds like a good deal, really?

Since Bowie's death on January 10, 2016, the site has been used for numerous memorials. Check out some shots of the rockstar abode below, or find out more over on its official listing.

(Image credit: Street Easy)

