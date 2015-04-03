Bowie writing songs for theatre

David Bowie is writing songs for a New York theatre show, it’s been confirmed.

He’s creating material for a production based on The Man Who Fell To Earth, moving the story on from the 1963 novel – and the 1976 film in which he starred.

Entitled Lazarus, it’s to premiere at the end of this year, featuring new Bowie compositions along with classic tracks – but the musician isn’t expected to appear on stage.

The New York Theatre Workshop say the production was Bowie’s own idea, and it’s being developed by director Ivor can Hove and playwright Enda Walsh.

Artistic director James Nicola tells the New York Times: “It’s going to be a play with characters and songs. I’m calling it ‘musical theatre’ – but I don’t really know what it’s going to be like.

“I just have incredible trust in the creative vision. There are three very different sensibilities to be colliding.”

Bowie staged a surprise return from semi-retirement in 2013 with the release of The Next Day, his award-winning 24th album.