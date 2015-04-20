Bowie hailed Reed's 'genius' album with Metallica

David Bowie described Metallica’s controversial collaboration with Lou Reed as “genius”, according to Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson.

Anderson accepted her late husband’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist at the weekend, where she said Bowie told her after Reed’s death that Lulu – his 2011 album with the heavy metal giants – would one day be seen as his masterpiece.

Bowie added that the record would grow on people, much like Reed’s 1973 effort Berlin, which was initially branded a flop.

Anderson said: “One of his last projects was his album with Metallica. And this was really challenging, and I have a hard time with it. There are many struggles and so much radiance.

“And after Lou’s death, David Bowie made a big point of saying to me, ‘Listen, this is Lou’s greatest work; this is his masterpiece. Just wait, it will be like Berlin. It will take everyone a while to catch up.’

“I’ve been reading the lyrics and it is so fierce. It’s written by a man who understood fear and rage and venom and terror and revenge and love. And it is raging. Anyone heard Lou sing Junior Dad will never forget the experience of that song, torn out of the Bible. This was rock and roll taken to whole new levels.”

Also inducted in to the Rock Hall at the weekend were Green Day, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Bill Withers.