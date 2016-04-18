Dave Navarro shrugs off 10-floor lift fall

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro had to be rescued from a lift after it fell 10 floors last week – but later shrugged off the experience.

He and his publicist were passengers in the New York elevator when it suffered a malfunction and dropped quickly, before its emergency braking system kicked in.

He had to wait for an hour to be set free by firefighters, and filled the time by tweeting a picture of himself with the caption: “This is what hell is like.” He later posed with the men who’d helped him out.

Navarro, who hosts reality TV show Ink Master, told TMZ: “The thing dropped and then stuck. Once you stop, you realise something scary happened.

“I should have been scared, but then it’s over – so fuck it.”

Jane’s Addiction recently announced a brief US tour to take place in July. They’ll also perform at this year’s Download festival on June 12.

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jul 15: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Dinosaur Jr)

Jul 16: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Dinosaur Jr)

Jul 19: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 22: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)