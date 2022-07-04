Watch Dave Mustaine lose his s**t at a guitar tech for warming up during Megadeth's set

Megadeth main man Dave Mustaine has never been shy of sharing his opinions, or voicing his frustrations when he feels he has been wronged. You probably wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of MegaDave though, as one unlucky guitar tech found at last weekend's Barcelona Rock Fest.

Set up in Parc de Can Zam, Barcelona Rock Fest features two side-by-side 'main' stages, meaning punters can often watch bands back to back without having to run from one stage to the other. Unfortunately, that does present some logistical challenges for the crew who need to soundtrack while other bands are playing.

Megadeth were deep into their set and about to play Countdown To Extinction classic Symphony Of Destruction when Mustaine called a halt to proceedings as a guitar tech from the adjacent stage had apparently started soundchecking for Judas Priest's set.

It all starts out fairly civil, if a little tense Mustaine sarcastically telling the audience "we'll wait 'till he's done checking his guitar".

Dave then stalks over to the far end of the stage, eventually flipping off the offending tech to cheers from the crowd.

Returning to the mic, a pissed off Mustaine lambasts the incident. "Last night of the tour - we went all the way to the last night, and then some pussy over on the stage next to us has to start playing while we're playing. How fucking pathetic, amateur... piece of shit you are."

Then, just as you think things are calming down and Mustaine is going to kick off Symphony Of Destruction, he wanders back over for a second go, peering through the gap before returning to his mark to utter 'motherfuckers' and put away his handbags before kicking the thrash classic off.