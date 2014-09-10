Dave Lombardo stops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined in the final hour by a metal legend – Dave Lombardo! He'll be talking to us about his life with new outfit PHILM and the end of his time with Slayer.

There’ll also be a ton of music from the likes of Skyharbor, Meshuggah, Dream Theater, Mastodon, Tad Morose, Kyng, Cynic, Gojira and Rush.

And we’ll be talking out the news of MPs getting a 9% pay rise next year as planned – meaning their pay will increase £67,000 to £74,000 a year. Nice work if you can get it.

But this got us thinking… if you were in power, which one album would you make every household own by law and why?

